SPORTS: West Seattle High School softball team plans clinic to help younger players

Two weeks from today, West Seattle High School softball players will spend part of the day mentoring younger players. If someone in your family would be interested, here’s the announcement:

West Seattle High School’s softball team is putting on a one-day 3-hour clinic from 12 pm-3 pm on Sunday, February 13th for girls ages 7-13 at SWAC upper field, for $30. Each age group will be split into groups of 5, according to their age. The clinic will cover beginner to intermediate skills in the infield, outfield, and hitting. No pitching and catching instruction. Proceedings from this fundraiser will go toward new uniforms and equipment for the WSHS Softball team. Please come with a signed waiver (link to be sent out in an email) and payment if you are paying in cash or check.

The steps we’re taking to minimize COVID:

*Masks will be required between taking sips and bites

*Each group will have their own bucket of balls to use

*Each high-school player will have hand sanitizer for the girls to be able to use

*There will not be a lunch break; snack and water breaks are given and a snack will be provided

If you cannot make it but would like to make a donation, scan the separate QR code to make a contribution size of your choice. Thank you so much! Here are direct links to sign up and to the donation page as well:

docs.google.com/forms/d/1jvFksepT8cahSpfG5XSfKm-dcuL0NeabWJMSu_G3vcw/edit#responses

schoolpay.com/pay/for/Softball-Team-Donations/SyrTLG