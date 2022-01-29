SPORTS: High-school basketball season is winding down. We dropped in on this weekend’s games for all 4 local high schools

With the regular season almost over for high-school basketball, this weekend’s games had each local high school facing a crosstown competitor:

(Chief Sealth #10, Delaney Sipila)

CHIEF SEALTH IHS @ WEST SEATTLE HS: Friday night, the Seahawks visited the Wildcats. West Seattle’s varsity teams won both games. The WSHS girls, coached by Darnell Taylor, are 9-3 after the 59-24 win. The CSIHS girls, coached by Mario Martinez, are 5-8.

(West Seattle #10, Kaydinse Piersol)

The West Seattle boys, coached by Dan Kriley, are 9-3 after their 72-39 victory over the Chief Sealth boys, coached by Colin Slingsby, who are 4-9.

(WSHS #23, Max Holliman, & CSIHS #1, Messiah Alefaio)

Both schools have home games on Wednesday – West Seattle teams host Garfield, Chief Sealth teams host Franklin.

SEATTLE LUTHERAN VS. SUMMIT ATLAS: The other crosstown-competitor basketball battle happened this afternoon, as Seattle Lutheran High School‘s boys team (no girls team this year) hosted Summit Atlas.

(Summit Atlas #3 Rafael Vazquez & Seattle Lutheran #20 Julian Nevan-Mazetti)

The Summit Atlas Orcas went home to Arbor Heights with the win, 41-38 over the SeaLu Saints.

Top scorer was SLHS #5, Khalil Joseph-Taylor (above), with 23 points – followed by SAHS #14, Yahya Ahmed, with 19.