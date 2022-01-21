West Seattle, Washington

SPORTS: Four home games in the week ahead for Seattle Lutheran HS basketball

January 21, 2022 2:16 pm
High-school sports continue this winter, though with reduced schedules in some cases. Seattle Lutheran High School north of The Junction has four home boys-basketball games ahead this week, and notes that fans are welcome (masks required). The schedule:

Saturday, January 22: Saints vs Fellowship Christian School @ 3:00 pm
Tuesday, January 25: Saints vs. Northwest Yeshiva High School @ 6:30 pm
Thursday, January 27: Saints vs. Evergreen Lutheran High School @ 6:30 pm
Saturday, January 29: Saints vs. Summit Atlas @ 3 pm

The SLHS gym is at 4100 SW Genesee.

