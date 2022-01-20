SCHOOLS: 2 ways to participate in ‘dine-out’ benefit for Genesee Hill Elementary

We continue to spotlight school fundraisers, and the next one is coming up Sunday – with a pre-ordering option too. Here’s the announcement sent to us:

We are inviting the community to join the Genesee Hill Elementary Dine-Out fundraiser hosted by Lady Jaye this January 23 from 2 to 7:30 pm. If you are interested in a $50 Take and Bake special serving 4, order here by Friday, January 21 at 5 pm. If you’d rather be in person, reserve a table on the heated patio or indoors before it’s too late!

Online ordering/reservations are strongly recommended. 20% of all sales on this day will go to Genesee Hill. This includes takeout, dine-in, gift cards, drinks, the Take and Bake special, and even a one-of-a-kind Genesee Hill special to-go cocktail!