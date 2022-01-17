REOPENING: Full Tilt Ice Cream reopens in White Center tomorrow, four months post-fire

(West Seattle Blog/White Center Now photos)

Four months after the fire that gutted the Locker Room Bar and Grill, one of the other White Center businesses affected is about to reopen: Full Tilt Ice Cream‘s flagship location at 9629 16th SW reopens tomorrow (Tuesday, January 18th). We stopped by this evening as they finished getting ready.

That wall is an example of what had to be fixed before Full Tilt could reopen – firefighters had to break through it while working to stop the September fire. And they’re two doors down from Locker Room; the damage was even worse at neighboring Huong Xua Deli and, on the other side of Locker Room, Bizzarro Italian Café. No updates on them yet (Bizzarro is still open in Wallingford). Full Tilt will reopen with a few new touches – like this Simpsons-themed pinball machine:

Hours will be the same as pre-fire – 3 to 8 pm.