READER REPORT: Walk-in booster shots at city vaccine clinic

We don’t have any way to verify this but if you’ve been looking for a booster shot, a reader just sent word that they got one as a walk-in at the Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW) city-run clinic today, and that they were told there’s room for more walk-ins. That could change before you get there but we didn’t want to let the potential opportunity go by unannounced – reader tips often yield the most accurate, up-to-date info on vaccination opportunities. The clinic is scheduled to be open until 4:30 pm.