READER REPORT: Potential bird-feeder salmonella alert

(Pine Siskin, photographed in 2019 by Mark Wangerin)

One year ago, we reported on concerns about a salmonella outbreak at bird feeders, particularly affecting Pine Siskins. Today we’ve received a reader report suggesting that feeder-keepers keep watch for this again. Sent by Lex:

Our family regrets to report a likely outbreak of salmonella within our local bird population of Seaview in West Seattle.

A dying Pine Siskin was found motionless on our backyard feeder in Seaview.

His feathers were very puffed up and it did not move while other birds came and went. After 10 minutes though it ate seed from our feeder despite being clearly sick and having not the slightest fear of us.

To keep the other birds (and neighbors!) safe, we used gloves and a mask to move the bird into a box with a small towel and some more birdseed where the poor thing died a few hours later.

Apparently, Pine Siskins are often the first to be infected with Salmonella.

As to prevent any spread like in 2021, we would like to encourage our West Seattle neighbors to:

-Look out for unusual bird behavior (unafraid, ruffled feathers)

-Report this incident to WA Dept. Wildlife via 360-902-2415

-Feeders cleaned w/ 10% bleach solution x2 weekly (if not temporarily removing feeders altogether)

-Reviewing Seattle Audubon’s salmonella information page has been helpful to us!

Fingers crossed this is an isolated incident and everyone stays safe!