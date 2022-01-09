PREVIEW: Sound Transit’s West Seattle advisory group meets Tuesday

One week into the new year, things are about to get busier. Among the community meetings happening this week, the Sound Transit-convened Community Advisory Group for West Seattle and vicinity meets online Tuesday, the group’s first meeting since the November joint gathering of all four advisory groups set up for the West Seattle/Ballard extensions (WSB coverage here, including the ecplanation of these groups’ role). The agenda’s not published yet but it’s expected to focus on station planning. The meeting will be livestreamed at 5 pm Tuesday (January 11th) via this YouTube link. The biggest event of the year for West Seattle/Ballard light-rail planning is not until month’s end – the release of the Draft Environmental Impact Statement, set for January 28th.