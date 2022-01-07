West Seattle, Washington

07 Friday

40℉

UPDATE: Power outage in east West Seattle, South Park, after tree hits wires

January 7, 2022 1:02 pm
|      12 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

1:02 PM: Thanks for the tips. More than 3,200 customers lost power about 10 minutes ago in east West Seattle and South Park. No word yet on the cause.

1:06 PM: We’re just hearing about a tree down on wires along Highland Park Way – so that may be the cause. SFD and Seattle City Light are being dispatched. The tree also is reported to be blocking two lanes of traffic.

1:18 PM: Thanks to the reader who texted the pic of the tree. Police have told dispatch they’re blocking southbound lanes on Highland Park Way because of it – they’re also reporting more tree trouble as part of the hill slides. Readers say the outage has taken out the HP Way/West Marginal light too. Also, another reader tells us Sanislo Elementary is being dismissed early because of the outage.

12 Replies to "UPDATE: Power outage in east West Seattle, South Park, after tree hits wires"

  • newnative January 7, 2022 (1:05 pm)
    Reply

    That explains the flickers here in North Admiral. 

  • Pdx77 January 7, 2022 (1:05 pm)
    Reply

    Looking at the 911 calls I see a wires down fire call in that area.  Although I’m not listening to the scanner currently 

  • datamuse January 7, 2022 (1:09 pm)
    Reply

    I heard some loud bangs from that direction when the power went, like someone had drop-kicked a dumpster.

  • Nick January 7, 2022 (1:23 pm)
    Reply

    SPD just closed highland park way at marginal and all the lights nearby are out. People are definitely not treating it as a four either so be careful.

  • SPS educator at Louisa Boren STEM January 7, 2022 (1:33 pm)
    Reply

    Just a heads up that the power is also out at STEM and Principal Ostrom has given preschool permission to let families know they can pick up their children early since there’s no way to run the HVAC/air purifiers. Other classes are currently continuing instruction using the emergency lanterns the PTA provided. There’s also a firetruck and several students streaming out of Chief Sealth High School currently. What a crazy way to end the first week back! Stay safe everyone. 

  • Martin January 7, 2022 (1:42 pm)
    Reply

    Go figure one of the main roads in and out of west Seattle and the city does not take down trees that were rotten and threatened the power lines.what a total mess.

  • sam-c January 7, 2022 (1:47 pm)
    Reply

    Not sure why the SPD that had blocked traffic to Highland Park Wy didn’t start directing traffic.  It would be more efficient for multiple cars to go through at a time. and definitely saw drivers following the person (in front of them) through the intersection, instead of doing the 4-way stop thing.  SB Marginal Way traffic was backed up from that intersection to a little north of the Duwamish Longhouse (at 1:20)

  • Ses January 7, 2022 (1:59 pm)
    Reply

    Why doesn’t the city bury the wires along highland park way?  This seems to happen way too often. 

  • NotrotteninWS January 7, 2022 (2:00 pm)
    Reply

    Not all trees are rotten.  HPW hillside has been eroding for decades, so tree roots have nothing to bound to.  Too many of you driving thru our neighborhood quit complaining about the drive.  We rarely complained when they tore down South Park bridge for years or when the First Ave Bridge/HPW/W Marginal was a mess when they built 2nd bridge AND changed access to get on that bridge years ago.  Please take a seat, be patient.

    • Roy January 7, 2022 (2:09 pm)
      Reply

      No, don’t try to pass this off as if nobody has any right to complain about problems that ARE absolutely preventable given that the problem is far too often recurring at the same general area because of extremely poor tree management. It’s pathetic when people who have lived in the area for a long time bring up old bullsh** as a way to dismiss completely valid current complaints.

  • Deb January 7, 2022 (2:07 pm)
    Reply

    Traffic signals and Lights also out at intersection with SR 99 and on-ramp onto NB 1st Ave Bridge. 

  • Jen January 7, 2022 (2:10 pm)
    Reply

    Traffic lights at 1st Ave S and Olson Pl SW are out as well.

