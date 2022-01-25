Play pickleball or tennis? Seattle Parks has a few questions for you

(Reader photo, 2021)

Pickleball just might be the hottest sport right now. The city’s wondering how best to support it, and hitting a few questions your way:

Seattle Parks and Recreation is seeking input from tennis and pickleball players on how we can best support the growth of pickleball. Everyone is encouraged to participate in a short survey, whether you play pickleball or not – your thoughts are invaluable as we plan for the future of this sport in Seattle.

Your answers to the survey questions will inform how we:

-Approach immediate improvements such as dual striping existing tennis courts for pickleball (for which some funding is available now);

-Add pickleball lines to tennis courts during programmatic resurfacing and renovation projects; and

-Develop options for future dedicated pickleball courts (yet to be funded).

This survey is part of the 2021-2022 Pickleball Study funded by the Seattle Park District. An advisory committee is meeting throughout the study and additional community engagement will include two public meetings. Dates and venues for the meetings will be posted on the project page.