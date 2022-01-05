PLAY BALL! West Seattle Baseball registration begins

With the new year here, it’s not that long until spring … and baseball! Starting today, registration is open for West Seattle Baseball. Here’s the announcement:

West Seattle Baseball is excited to announce the opening of player and volunteer registration for the 2022 spring season!

Registration will be open through February 16 at the league’s new website. An early-registration discount is available to all registrations completed by January 20. [UPDATE: If that link doesn’t work, use this one.]

West Seattle Baseball offers six different divisions for players ages 4 through 18, with tee-ball and coach-pitch divisions for younger participants.

Prices start as low as $130 for the season. Registration costs include a ballcap and team jersey for each player, in addition to a full season of baseball with events three times per week from mid-March through early June.

West Seattle Baseball is a 100% volunteer-run, non-profit youth baseball league. Our goal is to provide comprehensive baseball programming which appeals to kids of all levels of enthusiasm and ability. The league prides itself on being a fun and enjoyable program that our players, their families, and their coaches want to participate in again each succeeding season. If you have questions about the league, please contact league president Peter Parker at president.wsbb@gmail.com

We hope to see you at the West Seattle PeeWee Fields soon. For the love of the game . . .

Practices Begin

Practices are set to begin on March 13 for the Pinto, Mustang, Bronco, and Pony divisions. Shetland players will begin practices on April 5.

Opening Days

Barring unforeseen delays, league play for Pinto, MuStang, Bronco, and Pony divisions will begin the same day Shetland begins practice, April 5. Shetland will begin on either April 17 or April 24.

The Big Pee-Wee Clean-up Day

Every year, volunteers gather at our baseball venue to help get the fields prepared for the season. There is plenty of work needed to have the fields and surrounding area ready for even the start of practices and tasks available for any and all levels of experience and capabilities. So please, if you are able, be ready to come to the fields on March 20th to help in any way you can!