PANDEMIC UPDATES: Local check-in #26, 1/10/2022, with Seattle Public Schools’ testing results

Here’s our weekly update on local pandemic numbers, including the weekly Seattle Public Schools updates, just made public this evening, with results from the district’s recent mass testing. First, the countywide and local info:

KING COUNTY CUMULATIVE NUMBERS (through today):

*248,775 cases – 37,244 more than a week ago (9,245 total in West Seattle, up 1,330)

*9,750 hospitalizations – 438 more than a week ago (277 total from West Seattle, up 7)

*2,196 people have died – 31 more than the previous update (77 total in West Seattle, unchanged)

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS STATS

The SPS dashboard wasn’t updated until this evening, and it includes the results of the district-wide testing one week ago (SPS had said previously that about 4% of those tests were positive). Districtwide, the cumulative case total for this school year is 2,101, 807 more than a week earlier. Here’s the local school-by-school breakout (as always, these total also are cumulative):

West Seattle High School – 39, up 15

Chief Sealth International High School – 33, up 10

Denny International Middle School – 32, up 4

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – 23, up 5

Arbor Heights Elementary – 22, up 7

Madison Middle School – 21, up 8

Alki Elementary – 19, up 13

Gatewood Elementary – 19, up 2

Fairmount Park Elementary – 18, up 6

Sanislo Elementary – 17, up 12

Pathfinder K-8 – 17, up 9

Genesee Hill Elementary – 17, up 3

Concord International (Elementary) – 15, up 6

Roxhill Elementary – 15, unchanged

West Seattle Elementary – 14, up 4

Highland Park Elementary – 14, unchanged

Lafayette Elementary – 11, up 1

BRIDGES @ Roxhill – 1, unchanged

The district’s newest pandemic-related message to families is here.

VACCINATION RATE

82.4% of King County residents 5+ have completed their vaccine series – up .5% from one week ago.

By West Seattle zip code – note that these numbers are still NOT available as 5+, so they reflect the percentage of 12+ population; the county has stopped calculating the boosted percentage, so we don’t have those numbers this time:

98106 – 88.5% completed series

98116 – 91.6% completed series

98126 – 83.5% completed series

98136 – 93.3% completed series

98146 – 83.8% completed series

(Find more COVID-related King County stats here.)

THE WEEK’S PANDEMIC HEADLINES

Boosters for teens and tweens – The recommendations for boosters expanded this week to include 12- to 17-year-olds.

Testing coverage – The White House has decreed how much COVID testing health-insurance providers must cover.

GETTING TESTED

-The city-sponsored, UW Medicine-run West Seattle testing site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle) is limiting testing to symptomatic/exposed people. Appointments can be made here (if you find an opening).

–Curative continues operating two West Seattle testing locations – at Don Armeni Boat Ramp (1222 Harbor SW) and at Summit Atlas School (9601 35th SW)

GETTING VACCINATED

The city-run vaccination hub at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW) continues Friday and Saturday operations; here’s where to look for an appointment. Pliable‘s Sunday clinics (same location) are on hiatus until January 30th.