PANDEMIC UPDATES: Local check-in #25, 1/3/2022, Seattle Public Schools stats included

We’ve moved this weekly update on local pandemic numbers and notes to Mondays, and we’re incorporating the weekly Seattle Public School updates.

KING COUNTY CUMULATIVE NUMBERS (through today):

*211,531 cases – 17,828 more than a week ago (7,915 total in West Seattle, up 877)

*9,312 hospitalizations – 233 more than a week ago (270 total from West Seattle, up 5)

*2,165 people have died – 12 more than the previous update (77 total in West Seattle, unchanged)

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS STATS

Today’s SPS dashboard update comes at the end of winter break, but the district has continued adding cases to its dashboard. Districtwide, the cumulative case total for this school year is 1,294, 100 more than a week earlier (and not including any of the testing done yesterday/today). Here’s the local school-by-school breakout (as always, the total is cumulative since the start of the school year):

Denny International Middle School – 28, up 2

West Seattle High School – 24, up 3

Chief Sealth International High School – 23, down 1 (data adjustment)

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – 18, up 2

Gatewood Elementary – 17, up 3

Arbor Heights Elementary – 15, up 1

Roxhill Elementary – 15, unchanged

Genesee Hill Elementary – 14, unchanged

Highland Park Elementary – 14, unchanged

Madison Middle School – 13, up 1

Fairmount Park Elementary – 12, up 1

Lafayette Elementary – 10, unchanged

West Seattle Elementary – 10, unchanged

Concord International (Elementary) – 9, unchanged

Pathfinder K-8 – 8, unchanged

Alki Elementary – 6, up 1

Sanislo Elementary – 5, up 1

BRIDGES @ Roxhill – 1, unchanged

VACCINATION RATE

81.9% of King County residents 5+ have completed their vaccine series – up .6% from one week ago.

By West Seattle zip code – note that these numbers are still NOT available as 5+, so they reflect percentage of 12+ population:

98106 – 88.2% completed series, 40% had a booster dose too

98116 – 91.4% completed series, 52.7% had a booster dose too

98126 – 83.5% completed series, 44.2% had a booster dose too

98136 – 93.1% completed series, 56.7% had a booster dose too

98146 – 83.5% completed series, 35.6% had a booster dose too

(Find more COVID-related King County stats here.)

THE WEEK’S PANDEMIC HEADLINES

Test-site changes – The city-sponsored, UW Medicine-run West Seattle testing site at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex will, as of tomorrow (Tuesday, January 4th), limit testing to symptomatic/exposed people. Appointments can be made here (if you find an opening).

School-testing turnout – Both West Seattle middle schools were deluged for the three-hour testing period offered today. The district still plans to return to in-person classes tomorrow.

UPCOMING VACCINATION CLINIC

Pliable‘s clinic next Sunday at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW) still has appointment openings as of this writing.