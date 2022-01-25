OPEN HOUSE: Transformational Psychiatry NW invites you to visit February 2nd

Transformational Psychiatry NW (WSB sponsor) at Jefferson Square invites you to an open house Wednesday, February 2nd. From the announcement:

Many who suffer have tried medications, therapy, but few have heard of TMS (Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation), a gentle, non-invasive, FDA-approved treatment for mood challenges like depression, anxiety, OCD, bipolar depression. TMS can also be beneficial for addiction, ADHD, PTSD, chronic pain, smoking cessation, migraines, tinnitus, and more. (From left at Transformational Psychiatry NW – Tim, Debbie Sweetland, Jacqueline Marcell-Koledin) It’s available right here in West Seattle and covered by insurance; self-pay plans also available.

Information sessions, Q&A, and live demonstrations of TMS – a non-invasive, drug-free treatment – are planned during the open house, 4:30-7:30 pm on February 2nd. TPNW is in Suites 550-551 of the Jefferson Square office building, 4700 42nd SW. If you can’t make it to the open house, you can also schedule a free consultation, 206-673-2408.