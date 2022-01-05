Funeral Mass on January 15 for Helen G. Neudorfer, 1929-2021

Family and friends will gather January 15th to remember Helen Neudorfer, and are sharing this remembrance with the community:

Helen G. Neudorfer

5/29/21 – 11/28/21

Helen was born May 29, 1929, to William and Gertrude Hensleigh in Jordan, Montana, where she was the youngest of 7 children. Helen attended Carroll College of Nursing, earning her Bachelor of Science degree. After graduation, she moved to Seattle and, while working at Marine Hospital, met the love of her life, Bob Neudorfer, who swept her off her feet – and the rest is history! They were married September 19th, 1953 and raised their four children in West Seattle.

Bob and Helen started Neudorfer Engineers in 1970 and Liberty Bell Quick Print in 1972. Helen continued running the print shop until her retirement. She was a very active member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in West Seattle for over 65 years, being involved in ministering the eucharist to the homebound, volunteering with the soup kitchen, and giving eye and hearing exams to the children of Holy Rosary School. Helen, being a devout Catholic, attended daily Mass and was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, church, and community.

Helen continued living in West Seattle until her recent move to Sequim in 2020. She returned to her heavenly home on November 28, 2021. Her devotion to her family and her firm belief in God, supported her in her illness and ultimately gave her peace. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob, in 1986 and by her son, Scott, in 2009. She is survived by her sister Marion Shelton of Montana and her children Teresa (Don), Bill (Margaret), Mike (DeAnne), and daughter-in-law, Gail; six grandchildren, Greg, Morgan, Brad, Kelsey, Jenny, and Megan; and two great-grandchildren, McKenna and Wolfgang.

A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, January 15th at Holy Rosary Church in West Seattle, with a reception to follow at Lanigan Center.