HPAC, ArtsWest, more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Last night’s sunset, photographed by Jim Spraker)

Highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

ALKI ELEMENTARY PROJECT @ SCHOOL BOARD: 4:15 pm, the Seattle Public Schools Board of Directors meets online, with business items including awarding the contract for architecture/engineering of the partial rebuild of Alki Elementary. The agenda includes information on how to watch.

HPAC’S FIRST 2022 MEETING: People who live, work, and/or study in Highland Park, Riverview, and/or South Delridge are welcome at HPAC’s first meeting of the year, 7 pm online. Guests from SPD and SDOT are expected, along with time to discuss any community concerns that are on your mind. Participation information (by video or phone) is on the HPAC website.

‘MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA’: The new world-premiere play at ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) has a discounted preview performance tonight at 7:30 pm, before its run officially opens tomorrow night. Read more about it here; buy your tickets here.

OPEN MIC: The legendary free weekly open mic at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW) starts with signups at 7:30 pm, music at 8:30 pm.

