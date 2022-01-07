Here’s what’s happening on your West Seattle Friday

(Hint of summer – illuminated Colman Pool entrance on a wet Lincoln Park day, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Notes for your Friday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and inbox:

VACCINE CLINIC REOPENS: The city-run COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW) reopens today post-holiday break, 11 am-7 pm, now serving all (eligible) ages. Check here for appointments.

PANDEMIC BRIEFING: King County Public Health Officer Dr. Jeff Duchin‘s briefing at noon today will be livestreamed here (and available later at publichealthinsider.com).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM REOPENS: After a winter break, the home of West Seattle’s history (61st SW/SW Stevens) is scheduled to reopen today, noon-4 pm.

SOUTHWEST POOL: Open for 3 lanes of adult swim, noon-2:30 pm. (2801 SW Thistle)

LAST CALL FOR HPIC SURVEY: Today’s the last day to answer this survey to help Highland Park Improvement Club plan its post-fire rebuilding.

