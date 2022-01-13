HAPPENING NOW: New art at Fogue Gallery during January’s West Seattle Art Walk

Chris Baumgarten is a new guest artist at Fogue Gallery on the north edge of The Junction (4130 California SW; WSB sponsor), one of your potential stops on tonight’s West Seattle Art Walk. The artist is debuting a collection titled “Numbers” at Fogue, where you’ll find a variety of work. Stop by before 8 pm to meet her and browse everything on display. This month’s venue list/map is in the preview we published earlier this afternoon. Many venues – like Fogue, of course – show art all month, so the monthly Art Walk post is also a guide to where you can enjoy art in the days and weeks ahead, too.