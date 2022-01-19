GIVING: 3 South Seattle College students get tools for success via Rotary scholarship

(WSB photo)

A cause for celebration today at South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) – three Automotive Technology students received tools and toolboxes courtesy of the Rotary Club of West Seattle‘s Earl Cruzen Endowed Scholarship. From left above are recipient Adonai Habte, Rotary president Alan Mitchell, instructor Doug Clapper, recipient Yaphet Solomon, Rotary’s Mark Ward, and recipient Jimmy Saeteurn. The recipients of this new scholarship are in the final quarter of a two-year program and will carry the tools with them into their new careers – Habte is already working in the automotive field, Solomon just got an internship with Tesla, and Saeteurn is job-hunting. The scholarship’s namesake was a West Seattle community champion – known for among other things the Junction murals – and auto-parts entrepreneur, longtime owner of Cruzen Distributing. If you or someone you know is in the Automotive Technology program, watch for the announcement of applications for this scholarship next August.