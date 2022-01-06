Funeral Mass on Tuesday for Frances Ferraro, 1922-2022

Family and friends will gather Tuesday (January 11th) to remember Frances Ferraro (McIsaac), and are sharing this remembrance:

Frances was born in Morristown, New Jersey to Rose and Dominic Ferraro on May 13, 1922, and passed away on January 4, 2022, in Seattle at 99 years old.

Frances traveled to Seattle by train and married Lloyd McIsaac in 1945. She raised 3 daughters and 2 sons, and made her home in West Seattle. Frances was a wonderful hairdresser for 65 years, and worked at the Pink Rose Salon, where she later became the owner.

She is survived by her 5 children, Jimie Ann Martin, Margaret Rose McGraw, Lloyd F. McIsaac, Floyd A. McIsaac, Connie Adamo; 3 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in West Seattle on Tuesday, January 11th, 2022 at 11 am, with a Graveside Service to follow at Holyrood Catholic Cemetery at 1 pm.

To share your condolences and fond memories of Frances with her Family and Friends, please visit emmickfunerals.com/notices/Frances-Ferraro

