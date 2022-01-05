West Seattle, Washington

05 Wednesday

37℉

FOLLOWUP: Where residential garbage, recycling, yard-waste collection stands on catch-up day 3

January 5, 2022 12:10 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news

That’s a Waste Management truck seen this past hour in Gatewood. We’ve heard from some readers whose neighborhoods have had solid-waste pickup so far this catch-up week and some who haven’t. We asked Seattle Public Utilities this morning for an update on where things stand – here’s the reply we received from spokesperson Sabrina Register:

Waste Management reports they had good success yesterday picking up scheduled garbage, recycling, and yard waste in West Seattle in neighborhoods, with the exception of customers located on hilly, icy streets where it remained unsafe for 25,000-pound trucks to operate. They also collected approximately 50% of ‘off-week’ recycling in West Seattle.

On all of their routes in different Seattle neighborhoods yesterday and operating on the announced one-day delay, they collected waste from 95% of Monday customers.

For customers in West Seattle who were missed both last week and this week, they can take their garbage, recycling and yard/food waste to one of our transfers station at no charge through January 9. They need to let staff at that transfer station know that they have been missed two times consecutively.

Seattle Public Utilities thanks customers for their patience as we and our contractors, Waste Management and Recology, prioritize safety to staff, customers and private property.

Share This

3 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Where residential garbage, recycling, yard-waste collection stands on catch-up day 3"

  • Auntie January 5, 2022 (12:17 pm)
    Reply

    Our street is clear today, so no reason they can’t come here. None. If they don’t, I’m going to ask for a refund for at least one week. I have no way to take it to the transfer station. 

  • Pdx77 January 5, 2022 (12:19 pm)
    Reply

    I get the reasons behind the missed pickups but what about a bill credit?  I don’t think it’s right to charge a full month of service and they miss 2 weeks of pickups 

  • Flo B January 5, 2022 (12:22 pm)
    Reply

    Here on Alki-flat part(west of 60th) saw garbage truck in alley on s side of Admiral on Monday but none on north side.  Streets and alleys here have been safe for drivers since Monday

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.