FOLLOWUP: What to do if you’ve missed two garbage/recycling collection days, and other answers

As promised, we asked Seattle Public Utilities today if Monday and Tuesday residential solid-waste customers who’ve missed two weeks of pickups should just give up until next week. We also asked if Waste Management will be working Saturday to catch up. Here are the responses from SPU spokesperson Shanna Christie:

Monday and Tuesday customers who have been missed twice, should bring their carts in and set out triple volumes next week. These customers also have the option to bring waste to SPU transfer stations for no charge, if they prefer. Waste Management will be working Saturday to service Friday customers on a one day delay, but this will not impact Mon and Tue West Seattle customers. We apologize to any customers not serviced this week and appreciate their patience. This service recovery is a significant lift for everyone involved and drivers and operations crews are working long hours with challenging double and holiday volumes.

SPU has subsequently launched an FAQ page which includes info like this and more. Among other things, they are still not planning on any kind of credit for those who’ve missed two weeks, although the city did that in similar post-snow circumstances in 2019.