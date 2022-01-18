FOLLOWUP: Lowman Beach Park night work continues

Thanks to Mike Munson for the photo of a delivery today at Lowman Beach Park. His photo and an area resident’s report of bright lights overnight last night are reminders that night work on the shore-restoration project continues, as previewed in a Seattle Parks announcement two weeks ago. We asked Parks today what’s happening now; spokesperson Karen O’Connor replied, “The night work started last week. The Contractor was working on shoring and preparation around the area for the new precast seawall. This week, a few more night shifts will occur to set precast wall and cap in place.” They’re working during late-night low-low tides. If anyone in the area has questions about the night work, she said, they can email lowmanbeach@seattle.gov.