FOLLOWUP: Closer look at Highland Park Way slide, as cleanup continues

January 8, 2022 2:38 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
More than 25 hours after a slide took out trees and power lines, closing the Highland Park Way hill and cutting power to 3,200 homes and businesses, the cleanup continues and the road remains closed. We’ve received photos and an update from SDOT.

SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson tells WSB that crews from other city departments are assisting – including Seattle City Light and Parks and Recreation: “City crews are still working to clear debris and perform erosion control. There is still a lot of debris, and the hillside is muddy and destabilized. We understand that this is an important detour route for the West Seattle Bridge closure and are working hard to reopen some lanes as soon as it is safe to do so.”

No ETA for reopening all or part of the hill, though, Bergerson says. (The power outage was resolved within 8 1/2 hours, as noted in our Friday updates.) A slide in 2017 closed the same stretch of road for more than two days.

4 Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Closer look at Highland Park Way slide, as cleanup continues"

  • David johansson January 8, 2022 (3:11 pm)
    I’m wondering if the zigzag line going down the pavement or the asphalt in the last photo is a new development after the landslide or if it’s been there. it just seems sort of new to me. I drive that every day and I usually notice things like roadways that have split apart. 

  • trickycoolj January 8, 2022 (3:13 pm)
    So the 2 rows of concrete Lego bricks from 2017 totally worked. 🙄 What’s their plan on making sure our commute is safe in wet weather? Especially those of us that were already commuting south before the bridge closure. I’m not super keen on being swept off the road or buried by mud. 

  • John January 8, 2022 (3:20 pm)
    Is anyone surprised by the inevitable on this now premier arterial to West Seattle?  This is the city’s own forest, and responsibility.  Their conditions and dangerous trees are well known.  The lack of forest management is deplorable.   Once again, there is no developer to point a finger at as our hillsides are young and will continue to slide.

  • KD January 8, 2022 (4:01 pm)
    Seriously, City traffic department should’ve ALLOWED free use of the lower West Seattle Bridge until this crisis is over. It’s been backed up solid traffic here in Highland Park, Roxbury and surrounding as we’re already hit with the WSBridge detoured traffic, now the detours are detoured and jammed, crammed and funneled even more! C’mon ‘higher-ups’ … get with it!! 😡

