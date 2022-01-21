FOLLOWUP: Big turnout for youth-led Lincoln Park volunteer event

Two weeks ago, we published a call for volunteers for an MLK Day of Service weekend work party at Lincoln Park. Today we have word – and photos – from forest steward Lisa McGinty of Friends of Lincoln Park, who says it was a big success:
42 youth showed up to help clear over 15,000 square feet of non-native plants and planted 20 native trees in a forested area of Lincoln Park. While honoring Martin Luther King Jr.’s call to action in their community, students connected with nature and learned about non-native plant species that can cause harm to our urban forests.
The event was co-hosted by West Seattle High School Green Team, Friends of Lincoln Park and YMCA Earth Service Corps.
Want to find out about future chances to help at the park? Here’s how.
