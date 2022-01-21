FOLLOWUP: Big turnout for youth-led Lincoln Park volunteer event

Two weeks ago, we published a call for volunteers for an MLK Day of Service weekend work party at Lincoln Park. Today we have word – and photos – from forest steward Lisa McGinty of Friends of Lincoln Park, who says it was a big success:

42 youth showed up to help clear over 15,000 square feet of non-native plants and planted 20 native trees in a forested area of Lincoln Park. While honoring Martin Luther King Jr.’s call to action in their community, students connected with nature and learned about non-native plant species that can cause harm to our urban forests.

The event was co-hosted by West Seattle High School Green Team, Friends of Lincoln Park and YMCA Earth Service Corps.