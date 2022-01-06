Electric bill seem way too high? Might be a mistake, Seattle City Light says

If you got an online Seattle City Light electricity bill this week, take a good look – you might be one of more than 12,000 customers who were erroneously double-billed. That’s according to an online update from the utility:

City Light became aware of an error in our billing system that resulted in some Seattle City Light residential customers receiving bill notifications on Jan. 4, 2022, that show double charges for the same usage. The error was limited to a subset of approximately 12,500 residential customer bills processed. We have paused all bill processing until we are certain the issue is fixed.

We learned of the issue in time to stop the mailing of the potentially impacted paper bills and prevent payment processing for those customers on autopay. However, customers who are signed up for e-billing may have received an email alert with the erroneous bill information. Customers who received such a bill should not pay it. If a customer already paid the bill due to receiving the email, please contact (206) 684-3000.

We will reprocess all incorrect bills and send revised bills to impacted customers. We expect revised bills will be issued by the end of the week.