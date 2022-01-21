DEVELOPMENT: 1704 SW Roxbury project enters Early Design Review Outreach stage

(King County Assessor’s Office photo)

One month ago, we reported on the new plan for 1704 SW Roxbury and adjacent parcels on 17th SW – a mixed-use building with more than 200 apartments. The project is now listed on the city’s Early Community Outreach for Design Review website, which means the project is in the phase requiring the developers to offer early commenting opportunities to the community. It’s still described, albeit briefly, as a 4-story building, though the project’s page on one development partner’s website describes the plan as six stories and 214 units, broken down as “171 attainably priced market-rate units, and 43 rent-restricted units through Seattle’s Multifamily Tax Exemption Program.” City policy only stipulates notification within a specific area fairly close-in to the development site, but there’s a contact email address in the online notice if you want to ensure you’re in the loop.