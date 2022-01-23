CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Twice-burglarized business crowdfunding for more security

That’s video from a burglary right before Christmas at Mystery Made in The Junction. As we reported at the time, that was the second time in less than two years that the independent shop has been hit; the first was a few months before Mystery Made moved to The Junction from Admiral. Local real-estate broker Mara Haveson, a friend of proprietor Cory Cote, emailed today to say she has organized a crowdfunding campaign, explaining, “He is struggling with the repairs needed to make his shop safer and can use a little help from the community.” If you’re interested in helping, here’s how.