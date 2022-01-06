West Seattle, Washington

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Pathfinder K-8 hopes you can help replace stolen musical instruments

January 6, 2022 3:48 pm
 |   Crime | How to help | Pigeon Point | West Seattle news | West Seattle schools | WS culture/arts

Earlier this week, we reported on a burglary at Pathfinder K-8 on Pigeon Point – someone broke into the school music room during winter break. Today, Pathfinder parent Lisa Stencel emailed us to say they’re looking for instrument donations so the students can keep making music: “Most of the instruments were taken, so we are hoping that our West Seattle community can help us out. If anyone has any instruments that are not being used, we would gladly take them.” We asked if any specific types were most needed; her reply, “It was mostly wind and horn instruments, but we’ll take anything.” Donations can be picked up if necessary. If you have an instrument to offer – and/or questions – email Lisa at lisastencel (at) gmail.com.

1 Reply to "CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Pathfinder K-8 hopes you can help replace stolen musical instruments"

  • H20K9 January 6, 2022 (4:08 pm)
    Can we reach out to any local rock stars ?

