CORONAVIRUS: West Seattle vaccination clinic welcoming walk-ins today; free masks start appearing

Two pandemic notes today:

VACCINATION CLINIC: A health-care professional volunteering at the city-run vaccination clinic at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW) today texted to say there’s lots of capacity for walk-ins today. Kids, teens, adults; first or second shots or boosters – just show up before 5 pm.

FREE MASKS: The federally funded free N95 masks are starting to show up in local pharmacies. We’ve received reader reports today of availability at Bartell Drugs stores in Jefferson Square and Admiral. Let us know if you’ve seen them elsewhere!