CORONAVIRUS: Here’s the weekly Seattle Public Schools case-totals update

As usual on Mondays, Seattle Public Schools updated its COVID-19 case-numbers dashboard this evening. Districtwide, the cumulative SPS case total for this school year is now 5,682, 1,095 more than a week earlier. Here’s the local school-by-school breakout (as always, these totals also are cumulative):
West Seattle High School – 140, up 87
Chief Sealth International High School – 122, up 20
Madison Middle School – 88, up 15
Denny International Middle School – 77, up 29
West Seattle Elementary – 75, up 23
Arbor Heights Elementary – 74, up 14
Fairmount Park Elementary – 69, up 14
Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – 57, up 9
Highland Park Elementary – 54, up 8
Concord International (Elementary) – 51, up 10
Gatewood Elementary – 49, up 18
Genesee Hill Elementary – 48, up 9
Sanislo Elementary – 47, up 8
Lafayette Elementary – 43, up 12
Roxhill Elementary – 42, up 6
Pathfinder K-8 – 39, up 8
Alki Elementary – 32, up 3
BRIDGES @ Roxhill – 2, unchanged
TESTING & VACCINATION AT SCHOOLS: Denny IMS (2601 SW Kenyon) continues to serve as a regional testing site for SPS students, families, and staff, 4-8 pm weekdays. …
| 0 COMMENTS