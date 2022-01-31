CORONAVIRUS: Here’s the weekly Seattle Public Schools case-totals update

As usual on Mondays, Seattle Public Schools updated its COVID-19 case-numbers dashboard this evening. Districtwide, the cumulative SPS case total for this school year is now 5,682, 1,095 more than a week earlier. Here’s the local school-by-school breakout (as always, these totals also are cumulative):

West Seattle High School – 140, up 87

Chief Sealth International High School – 122, up 20

Madison Middle School – 88, up 15

Denny International Middle School – 77, up 29

West Seattle Elementary – 75, up 23

Arbor Heights Elementary – 74, up 14

Fairmount Park Elementary – 69, up 14

Louisa Boren STEM K-8 – 57, up 9

Highland Park Elementary – 54, up 8

Concord International (Elementary) – 51, up 10

Gatewood Elementary – 49, up 18

Genesee Hill Elementary – 48, up 9

Sanislo Elementary – 47, up 8

Lafayette Elementary – 43, up 12

Roxhill Elementary – 42, up 6

Pathfinder K-8 – 39, up 8

Alki Elementary – 32, up 3

BRIDGES @ Roxhill – 2, unchanged

TESTING & VACCINATION AT SCHOOLS: Denny IMS (2601 SW Kenyon) continues to serve as a regional testing site for SPS students, families, and staff, 4-8 pm weekdays. …