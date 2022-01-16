Clothing/food donation drive, low-bridge closures, and 7 other notes for your West Seattle Sunday

(Olympic foothills fog plus ferry, photographed by Jerry Simmons)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s up for the hours ahead:

TRAFFIC ALERT – LOW-BRIDGE CLOSURES: Today is the third of five Sundays during which SDOT plans to close the low bridge three times, up to half an hour each time, for measurements needed to prepare for repair work, as explained here. The closures are expected to happen around 9 am, 1 pm, and 5 pm.

TRAFFIC ALERT – SIGN WORK: SDOT says crews will continue work today on Rapid Flashing Beacons-equipped signage along Dumar/Orchard.

CHURCHES: More West Seattle churches have gone back to online-only for now because of the current COVID surge – here’s our weekly update on 20+ churches.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, it’s the weekly WSFM (WSB sponsor). (California SW between SW Oregon and SW Alaska)

DONATION DRIVE: 11 am-3 pm outside Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), collecting food, toiletries, children’s clothing, and men’s work clothing – details in our calendar listing.

BOOK CLUB: 3 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), monthly meeting of the West Seattle Classic Novels (and Movies) Book Club – see our calendar listing for update on this month’s discussion topic and how to RSVP.

NEED FOOD? White Center Community Dinner Church serves a free meal (take-away available) at 5 pm Sundays at the Salvation Army Center (9050 16th SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT KARAOKE: 8 pm to 1 am at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW).

SUNDAY NIGHT JAZZ: Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (4509 California SW), 8 pm and 9 pm sets.

Got an event to list in our calendar and previews? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!