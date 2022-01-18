Celebration of Life planned February 5 for Gary W. Wofford, 1939-2021

Family and friends will gather February 5th to celebrate the life of Gary Wofford. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with the community:

Gary W. Wofford, age 82, passed away on Nov. 3, 2021, at St Clare Hospital, Lakewood, Washington, from Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was surrounded by his family.

Gary was born to George Wofford and Helen (Johnson) Frederickson of Bremerton and grew up in Poulsbo. He graduated from North Kitsap High School, class of 1957. He was very active in sports and school activities.

Gary married Ellen (Waali) Wofford in 1958. They were married for 62 years. They lived in West Seattle for 36 years before moving to the Lake Tapps / Enumclaw area.

When Gary resided in West Seattle, he coached football for The West Seattle Boys Club and West Seattle Jr. Football from 1959-1976. We know he impacted many young men’s lives and won several City Championships along the way! He also worked on the “Chain Gang” for the University of Washington football program for several years.

In his earlier years, he worked for Boeing, Sid Eland Distributors, and North Coast Electric. After moving to the Lake Tapps area, he had three restaurants in Bonney Lake and Enumclaw: Pard’s Place (Enumclaw), Midtown Grill (Bonney Lake), and 23 years as proprietor of BLT Sports Bar and Grill, 1997-2020 (Bonney Lake).

He was very supportive to the local community programs, charities, several youth programs, and the Veterans Home, located in Orting. He was active with WIAA High School Basketball by hosting teams in state tournaments at the Tacoma Dome for several years and supported many High School athletic programs. He also provided holiday meals for families in Enumclaw and Bonney Lake communities.

He is survived by his wife Ellen and their three children: Jana Decker (Joe Fox), Connie Bray, and Brent Wofford, and grandchildren Travis Decker (Lindsey), Kyle Bray (Willa Rector), Jennie Roush (Brandon), Brooke Coyle (Frank Tanner), Taylor Wofford, Devin Wofford, Domi Wolmer (Chris), and JJ Fox. Gary also is survived by 11 great-grandchildren and his brother Richard Wofford (Cathy).

In lieu of flowers, please donate to any of these organizations:

Bonney Lake Food Bank: PO Box 7521, Bonney Lake, WA 98391

Enumclaw Food Bank: PO Box 827, Enumclaw, WA 98022

Or any Youth Organization of your choice.

A private burial was held Nov. 9, 2021, at the Enumclaw Cemetery, Enumclaw. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 5th at the Eagles in Buckley from 1-4 PM.