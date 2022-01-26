BIZNOTES: Bike-washing time; Galentine’s party; candy carryover

Three West Seattle biznotes:

BIKE-WASHING TIME: Next round of rain is still at least a few days away, the forecast says, so Alki Bike and Board (2606 California SW; WSB sponsor) has a suggestion – especially if your bike looks more like the one on the left:

“We are offering a midwinter bike cleaning for $35. It has been a rough winter on bikes and with a bit of a dry period, this would do the bikes some good,” says Alki B&B proprietor Stu Hennessey. Here’s how to contact the shop.

GALENTINE’S PARTY: Less than three weeks until Valentine’s Day, and we’re starting to get word of special events. On Thursday, February 10th – same night as the pre-Valentine West Seattle Art Walk – Lika Love Boutique and its sibling speakeasy In the Heart (4547 California SW) are hosting a Galentine’s party, with shopping, beverages, other treats, and giveaways, 6-9 pm.

SPEAKING OF VALENTINE’S DAY ... if you have plans to give someone the gift of candy, note that the pop-up See’s Candies “seasonal shop” in Jefferson Square is still open. As reported here, it opened just before the holidays and was only expected to occupy the space through year’s end, but we noticed this week that business continues, and Thomas just sent a note about it, saying he was told they’re planning to stay at least through Valentine’s Day, maybe longer depending on how business goes.