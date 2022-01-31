BIZNOTE: RSVP for Wyatt’s Jewelers ‘wishlist’ event

Another shopping event ahead, with Valentine’s Day approaching – this one’s on Friday (February 4th), 4:30 pm, at longtime WSB sponsor Wyatt’s Jewelers:

Wyatt’s Jewelers in Westwood Village is hosting a private event! Bring a friend, sip some bubbles & check out our baubles! It’s time to create a wishlist of your favorite jewelry for future occasions! Does your partner struggle to find you the perfect gift? Whether it be an anniversary, birthday, holiday or just because … we will create and store your new personal wishlist for your friends and mates to shop from! Enjoy delicious charcuterie from Heritage Restaurant, some special bubbly or wine, and check out our large selection of both modern & vintage jewelry. Limited to 15 guests! RSVP today by emailing socialmedia@wyattsjewelers.com or by calling us at 206-937-9200. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid test required for entry.