BIZNOTE FOLLOWUP: Gyros on Alki Avenue now open

Six weeks after we first mentioned Gyros on Alki Avenue was on the way, it’s open. After a tip from Tina (thank you!), we went down to verify.

The space at 2716 Alki Avenue SW was home to Phoenecia until December 2018 (they of course are now in The Junction). Gyros on Alki Avenue will be open 10 am-9 pm daily, seven days a week. No website but here’s the menu board – click the photos for a closer look – note they have coffee, too:

(There’s also a delivery-site version of the menu online.) The former Alki Cleaners site next door is still vacant; our followup inquiries to the people who had tentative plans for a market have gone unanswered.