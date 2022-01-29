West Seattle, Washington

BIZNOTE: 2 Westwood Village changes – Xfinity opens, Chico’s closes

January 29, 2022 11:57 am
Two changes at Westwood Village:

CHICO’S CLOSES: Thanks for the tip! The Westwood Village clothing store Chico’s has closed. We reported last month that a site plan filed with the city showed America’s Best Contacts and Eyeglasses going into that space, though Chico’s hadn’t (at the time) announced its closure.

XFINITY OPENS: After photographing the shuttered Chico’s store, we turned around and noticed the new Xfinity store is open:

The staff told us this is opening day. We first reported almost nine months ago that this store was on the way. Hours are 10 am-8 pm daily except Sundays, when the store will be open 11 am-8 pm.

