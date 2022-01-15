West Seattle, Washington

About the warning: No, a big tsunami is not expected in our area

January 15, 2022 10:09 am
10:09 AM: Your phone might have just sounded an alarm saying King County is under a tsunami advisory because of the big volcanic eruption in the South Pacific that happened last night:

It’s important to know this does NOT mean the stereotypical giant wave (which would be a possibility if the event were somewhere nearby). Even on the open ocean coast, the “tsunami” might be 1 to 3 feet – but do heed warnings if you happen to be visiting that area.

10:19 AM: Here’s a map of where the eruption happened.

