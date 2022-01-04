4 notes for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Eagle photographed at Jack Block Park by Carol Christian)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

DEMONSTRATION: 4:30-6 pm at 16th/Holden, organizer Scott leads the longrunning signwaving demonstration for racial justice. Signs available if you don’t have one.

GENESEE HILL KINDERGARTEN OPEN HOUSE: 7 pm online, prospective kindergarten families are invited to an open house for Genesee Hill Elementary – details in our calendar listing.

TRIVIA X 2: Two venues to play tonight – 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW), 7:30 and 8:30 pm at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

There’s more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, email us the info at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!