3 school-info events, 6 community meetings, dine-out benefit, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

(Memories of Sunday sunshine – photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Much is happening in the hours ahead – here are spotlight events, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

NORTHWEST SEAPORT ALLIANCE MANAGING MEMBERS: Four days after the first cargo-ship call at modernized Terminal 5, the port commissioners of Seattle and Tacoma meet as managing members of the Northwest Seaport Alliance, 11 am online. The agenda explains how to sign up to comment; the livestream will be here.

WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES WINTER MEETING: Get updates on WSF operations and planning during this 1 pm online meeting -final of two sessions for WSF’s winter community updates. Our calendar listing includes the link for registration to get the connection info.

WINTER CLASSES @ DELRIDGE CC: Piano lessons start at 3 pm; Creative Ballet starts at 4:30 pm. Lots going on this winter at Delridge Community Center; contact the center to register. (4501 Delridge Way SW).

DINE OUT & HELP YOUNG ATHLETES: 5-9 pm at Chipotle in The Junction (4730 California SW), part of the proceeds will go to a Pacific NW Soccer team comprised largely of West Seattle girls. The code to use for your online order is in our calendar listing.

SOUND TRANSIT’S WS COMMUNITY ADVISORY GROUP: 5-7 pm online, the Community Advisory Group for the West Seattle/Duwamish River section of the light-rail expansion will meet. The agenda is centered on station planning. You can watch the livestream here.

TILDEN SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 6-8:30 pm, prospective families are welcome to small-group tours – but pre-registration is required, so see our calendar listing and sign up by email or phone ASAP.

WESTSIDE SCHOOL INFORMATION NIGHT: 6-7:15 pm online, prospective families of preschool through 4th graders can find out more about Westside School (WSB sponsor). Our calendar listing has registration information so you can get the link.

HOPE LUTHERAN PRESCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 6 pm, find out about attending preschool at Hope Lutheran. Info is in our calendar listing.

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 6 pm online, your monthly chance to hear updates, and ask questions, about West Seattle’s only city-supported tiny-house encampment. Attendance info is in our calendar listing.

CHIEF SEALTH IHS PTSA: 7 pm online, all welcome – the announcement says “the Sealth social workers will be sharing mental-health resources for students. Mr. Morales will join us to provide an update on Sealth and answer questions. He’ll be speaking after the social workers in the agenda. Here is the Teams link.”

FAUNTLEROY COMMUNITY ASSOCIATION: 7 pm online, the FCA board meets for a variety of updates. Community members are welcome – here’s how to register to attend.

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

There’s more on our calendar – and if you have something to add for the future, email us the info at westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!