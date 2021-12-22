WHO’S OPEN ON CHRISTMAS: Where to find West Seattle info, and how to add more

One more reminder that it’s not too late to let us know about retailers and food/drink businesses’ hours on Christmas Eve/Day. All the info we have compiled so far – including the complete grocery-store hours list for Friday/Saturday – is toward the end of our West Seattle Holiday Guide page (which has a list of church services, too). We’re still checking around today for additions before cross-referencing it all on our Event Calendar too; if you can help by providing info, please email westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!