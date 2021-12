12:23 PM: It’s a little murky out there but if you’re up for some whale-watching, Kersti Muul tells us orcas are headed back this way, northbound off the southernmost shore of West Seattle – let us know if you see them!

12:30 PM: We’ve also heard from Donna Sandstrom of The Whale Trail, who says these are Southern Residents from all three pods. (Update: J and K, she says,)

1:16 PM: Now off Lincoln Park per multiple reports (thanks!).