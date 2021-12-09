WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Wind alert for Friday night/Saturday morning

(Photo by Jerry Simmons)

If your nearest deciduous trees have any leaves left, they probably won’t by Saturday night. Weather watchers have been rumbling about an approaching storm for days, and now the National Weather Service has issued an official Wind Advisory alert for our area, in effect 7 pm Friday through 10 am Saturday: “South winds 25 to 35 mph, with gusts up to 55 mph expected.” Accompanying the wind: Heavy rain, according to the forecast. If you have cleanup to do before the storm arrives, Friday morning will probably be dry.