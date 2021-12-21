WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Welcome to winter. Snow soon?

Thanks to Carolyn Fitzgerald for the photo of the greeting her family created at Jack Block Park today. Winter arrived at 7:59 am, and the day was colder than normal – hitting only 37 degrees, nine degrees below the usual high. The forecast for this weekend still includes the possibility of snow – maybe as soon as Christmas Day – though the National Weather Service reminds us that it’s always difficult to accurately forecast snow around here; right now, the NWS says, if it does snow, it’s not likely to be much – “total snowfall Saturday through Monday only looks to be 1-3 inches for this entire period with not a single 6-hour block of snowfall exceeding a quarter of an inch.” No alerts yet, but it’s early. P.S. Snow or no snow, Sunday and Monday nights could drop into the 20s.