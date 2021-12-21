West Seattle, Washington

22 Wednesday

40℉

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Welcome to winter. Snow soon?

December 21, 2021 9:34 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

Thanks to Carolyn Fitzgerald for the photo of the greeting her family created at Jack Block Park today. Winter arrived at 7:59 am, and the day was colder than normal – hitting only 37 degrees, nine degrees below the usual high. The forecast for this weekend still includes the possibility of snow – maybe as soon as Christmas Day – though the National Weather Service reminds us that it’s always difficult to accurately forecast snow around here; right now, the NWS says, if it does snow, it’s not likely to be much – “total snowfall Saturday through Monday only looks to be 1-3 inches for this entire period with not a single 6-hour block of snowfall exceeding a quarter of an inch.” No alerts yet, but it’s early. P.S. Snow or no snow, Sunday and Monday nights could drop into the 20s.

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Welcome to winter. Snow soon?"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.