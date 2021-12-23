WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Snow? Probably. But that’s not the biggest news.

Yes, some snow is likely this weekend and beyond, says the National Weather Service, but not enough to even issue an alert (yet). The bigger forecast news is that it’s expected to be REALLY, REALLY COLD – colder than we’ve seen in a long time. The big cooldown is forecast to start on Sunday, with a high near 30 and a low possibly in to the upper teens; then Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, highs in the 20s, lows as cold as the lower teens. With all this ahead, the mayor led a briefing this afternoon, including a meteorologist who also stressed that the extra-cold air is the big news, a “rare event.” Here’s the video:

Managers from multiple departments/agencies – including SDOT, Seattle City Light, Metro, Seattle Public Utilities, Human Services – also were part of the briefing, and the roundup of reminders and resources is here, including info on how to keep pipes from freezing (and what to do if they do anyway).