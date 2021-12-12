WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 14 options

(Photo by Jim Borrow)

Here’s our list of what’s up on the peninsula today, from our West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:

TOYS FOR TOTS: Drop off new, unwrapped toys at C&P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7 am-7 pm. (5612 California SW)

SCAVENGER HUNT: Last day to get in on the Winter Wander holiday scavenger hunt (prize/gift-card drawings!) – here’s how.

VACCINATIONS: 8:30 am-4:30 pm clinic at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW), hosted by Pliable. Update from our original story on this – everyone is welcome to walk-up, both adults and kids.

CHURCHES: Most are both streaming and holding in-person services. We’ve compiled this week’s links for 20+ West Seattle churches’ services.

HOLIDAY PHOTOS: Gail Ann Photography is at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9141 California SW) 8:30 am-2 pm for holiday photo sessions – book a time here.

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Along with food – Christmas trees! Shop 10 am-2 pm on California between Oregon and Alaska. Scroll down the page at this link to find the vendor list and map for this week. (The market is a WSB sponsor.)

HOLIDAY ART MARKET ON ALKI: 11 am-4 pm at Alki Bathhouse (60th SW/Alki SW), shop the Makers’ Holiday Art Market. Our calendar listing has the list of vendors.

SANTA PHOTOS: Today, find Santa at Tram’s Salon (4110 California SW), 11 am-2 pm.

BUY BOOKS, SUPPORT STUDENTS: Last day for Alki Co-op Preschool‘s benefit book fair at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW) – mention the school when you make your purchase.

HIGHLAND PARK PTA COMMUNITY HOLIDAY PARTY: Free cocoa bar for kids, drink specials for adults, more – noon-4 pm at Drunky Two Shoes (9655 16th SW, White Center).

‘WE’VE BATTLED MONSTERS BEFORE’: Third weekend concludes for the ArtsWest (WSB sponsor) musical, matinee at 3 pm. Tickets are available online. (4711 California SW)

‘IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE’ RADIO PLAY: Twelfth Night Productions‘ holiday show at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW) continues with a 7:30 pm performance tonight. Our calendar listing has more info, including ticketing.

CHRISTMAS LIGHT RUN: The annual tradition starts at 4:30 pm from West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) – info here. “Leisurely 2-to-3-mile run,” all welcome; bring a food donation for West Seattle Food Bank if you can.

CLOSING DAY: Today is the announced last day of operation for Taqueria Guaymas (4719 California SW).

Got something for our Holiday Guide and/or year-round Event Calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!