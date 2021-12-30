West Seattle, Washington

30 Thursday

30℉

WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Thursday morning updates

December 30, 2021 5:26 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts | West Seattle weather

(Current image from SDOT camera at 5-way)

5:26 AM: Good morning. The snow (re)started just after 9 pm and is still falling. We start with info links:

ROAD/TRANSIT INFO
-City map of plowed/treated/closed roads, here
-City map of traffic cams, here
-Our page with West Seattle-relevant cams, here
-County map of traffic cams (choose “south” tab for White Center), here
Metro continues Emergency Snow Network reduced service

WEATHER
-Just below freezing right now. The Winter Weather Advisory is now only in effect through 2 pm

Tips/pics to westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302 – thank you!

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Thursday morning updates"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.