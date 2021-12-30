WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Thursday morning updates

(Current image from SDOT camera at 5-way)

5:26 AM: Good morning. The snow (re)started just after 9 pm and is still falling. We start with info links:

ROAD/TRANSIT INFO

-City map of plowed/treated/closed roads, here

-City map of traffic cams, here

-Our page with West Seattle-relevant cams, here

-County map of traffic cams (choose “south” tab for White Center), here

–Metro continues Emergency Snow Network reduced service

WEATHER

-Just below freezing right now. The Winter Weather Advisory is now only in effect through 2 pm

Tips/pics to westseattleblog@gmail.com or 206-293-6302 – thank you!