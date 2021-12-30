WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Scenes from Day 5, plus more snowbirds

Was Christmas really just five days ago? Rene‘s photo is from The Admiral District, on this fifth snow-blanketed night since the holiday. Lots of snow fun still happening – Stephanie sent this photo of a West Seattle igloo and the crew that built it:

Kim sent video of Georgie‘s sled ride on 51st Place SW:

Looking across the bay from Alki, Gene Pavola captured a state ferry in the shortlived sun glare, with the snowy roofs of Magnolia beyond it:

Not far away, Gary Jones caught a juvenile Bald Eagle high above it all:

Jerry Simmons found a hummingbird trying to stay warm:

And Deb Haller in North Admiral rigged up a shop lamp “to keep the hummingbird nectar warm. It’s been on all week and working great. The birds sit and warm themselves too!”

One chilly snowbird pic – Mark in Arbor Heights photographed this Ruby-crowned Kinglet as it scavenged around in the snow:

Thanks again for all the photos and info … community collaboration is particularly vital in times like these. Year-round, in sun or snow, day or night, you can reach us at 206-293-6302 (text or voice) and westseattleblog@gmail.com.