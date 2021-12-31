WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Friday scenes, and what’s next

Another frosty day wrapped up 2021. Thanks for the photos! Above, Tom Trulin photographed the Olympics, and walkers, at Lincoln Park. Not far away, a texter sent this view of icy Lincoln Park Way:

In Gatewood, Kanit Cottrell discovered this snowwoman:

On the other end of the peninsula, David Hutchinson photographed the waves against the Alki seawall:

He noted that something’s missing in his photo: “Sadly, The Whale Trail interpretive sign near the Bathhouse is missing along with one of the two mounting posts (just to the left of the people in the photo). Possibly taken out by the log shown in the photo or vandalism. Either way, it’s a shame as we have noticed that lots of folks out walking will stop and take advantage of the educational material presented.”

WHAT’S NEXT: The National Weather Service predicts a very cold night, possibly into the teens, but then tomorrow’s high might get above freezing. After that: