WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Winter Wander ‘huge success’

A grass-roots West Seattle holiday event was a winning activity again this year both for the winning teams and for the businesses and redidences that volunteered to be part of it. “Winter Wander” scavenger-hunt creator Alice Kuder organized it for a second year and calls it a “huge success.” She sent a wrapup report:

Last year, 12 teams played and sent in 198 selfies. This year, 24 teams took part and sent in 460 selfies and 6 social-media posts. 7 of the 24 teams solved all 25 clues.

The team of Rick & Morty (aka Steve and Charlie Bierman, above) won the $100 Grand Prize Gift Card, good at local businesses. I fully intend to make Winter Wander an annual event, and hopefully a West Seattle holiday tradition. Next year it will take place from December 2-11.

The 15 participating businesses were (in alphabetical order):

Ampersand Cafe on Alki

The Bridge

C & P Coffee

Cactus Alki Beach

Daystar Retirement Village

Fire Station #32

Fresh Flours Bakery

HeartBeet Organic Superfoods Cafe

Husky Deli

Mountain to Sound Outfitters

Pegasus Book Exchange

Row House

Salvadorean Bakery and Restaurant

Sea Pines Physical Therapy

Seattle Auto Licensing

There were also 5 private homeowners who agreed to let us feature their holiday yard decorations as solutions to clues. (Much harder to find than businesses.)